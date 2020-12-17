Mayor offers proclamation

Courtesy photo

City of Troy Mayor Robin Oda declared Dec. 1o, 2020 to be Girl Scout Day in Troy. During a recent visit, Mayor Oda also gave the participating Girl Scouts time to learn more about being a mayor and leadership. Oda said she also was a Brownie in her youth. Girls receiving the proclamation from Oda were Elisabeth Norman, Charlotte Norman, Reagan Chapman, Sophia Hedrick, Kaylin Hedrick and Yvette Sands. Previously, Girl Scouts had hosted a community wide scavenger hunt in downtown Troy from Nov. 27 to Dec. 10. During the scavenger hunt, Girl Scouts collected non-perishable food items for First Place Food Pantry and socks and gloves for Seeds of Hope in Troy. Girls who participated in giving the donations were Sophia Hedrick, Kaylin Hedrick, and Yvette Sands.