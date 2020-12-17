Ellis family continues ‘Kindness Matters’ legacy

MIAMI COUNTY — As the holiday season swiftly approaches, the joyous noise and bustle of celebration aren’t always welcome by those who grieve for a loved one.

Four years ago, Todd and Jessica Ellis’ daughter Gabrielle was killed in a tragic car accident on Nashville Road on Dec. 11, 2016. Todd’s mother Lois was also killed in the same head-on collision with another vehicle.

Jessica admits the constant cloud of grief begins to grow heavier first with Halloween — Gabby’s favorite holiday — through Christmas and into Gabby’s birthday in February before it slightly eases in the spring until the cycle begins all over again in the fall.

Yet, the Ellis family pushes through that dark cloud each passing year to honor’s their daughter’s life with an annual fundraiser to benefit Dayton Children’s Hospital’s Child Life Fund.

The Ellis’ presented a $5,125 check to the Child Life Fund on Tuesday. Those funds came from the family’s successful spaghetti and meatball carry-out dinner held on Dec. 11 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Troy. Gabby’s favorite foods were served — her dad’s famous pasta dish and her mother’s Oreo truffles.

Jessica said the Child Life program brings a smile to their faces in their daughter’s honor and it brings the family much-needed joy to give and donate to the program each year.

“It’s a light during this dark time,” she said. “We chose Dayton Children’s because I know it sounds cliche, but we love children and Gabby babysat two nights before she passed — she loved kids. It’s money that goes to help kids smile and make them happy and it’s a great program to continue Gabby’s legacy.”

The Child Life Fund purchases toys, books, and games for the hospital as well as craft supplies, birthday gifts, and holiday activities for its patients. The Ellis family pledged to donate $10,000 to Child Life within five years and this year was their biggest success yet thanks to donations from the community and to those who continue to honor Gabby’s memory. The family is now only $800 away from having Gabby’s name on their legacy wall in her honor.

While Gabby was not transported to Dayton Children’s following the accident, Jessica said their family, including Gabby’s brothers Gavin, 12, and Griffin, 1, have visited the children’s hospital for various check-ups and illnesses. A plaque in Gabby’s honor is also present in the NICU unit at a hand washing station following a donation from the family.

Gabby had attended Troy schools at Heywood Elementary School through fifth grade before moving into the Vandalia-Butler district where she was a seventh-grader at Morton Middle School. She participated in football, competition, and basketball cheerleading.

Jessica said the donation wouldn’t have been possible without the overwhelming support of numerous local businesses who chipped in to make the fundraiser a success. In fact, it was so successful, the family had to cap the number of dinners when they reached nearly 500 orders.

“I was completely blown away. I literally thought if we could sell 50 that would be great, but this was absolutely crazy,” she said.

To have such a successful event in her daughter’s honor, in the middle of a pandemic, not only raised money for the family’s favorite charity, but it also lifted the Ellis’ spirits as well.

“It’s disheartening to think that no one cares, that we are the only ones still grieving. As a parent, you don’t want your child to be forgotten,” she said. “We appreciated all the outpouring of love and seeing all the friends come to pick up dinner. It shows what kind of person Gabby was. Every year you think their memory dwindles, but this year lifted my spirits.”

Jessica said the memorial dinner fundraiser included help from Gabby’s friends who helped place blue and purple ribbons on each dinner box. They also helped with thank you cards with her photo on them, which included Gabby’s memorial sentiment of ‘Only Kindness Matters.’” Jessica said it was a joy to see Gabby’s friends, including some in college and those in Gabby’s high school class, return to help or take part in the fundraiser.

“Gabby’s heart was just so big, she’d do anything for anyone,” she said. “This was a wonderful surprise. It keeps our minds occupied. It was exactly what we needed at this time of the year.”

The following businesses and organizations helped make Gabby’s memorial fundraiser a success: Haren’s Market, Landis Meats of Clayton, Cornerstone Baptist Church, City BBQ, and Gabby’s friends and family for their support.

For more information about the Child Life program, visit www.childrensdayton.org.