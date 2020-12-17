Commissioner Evans retires after 17 years

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners formally accepted the resignation of President John (Jack) F. Evans on Thursday, finalizing his transition to retirement after just under two decades as a commissioner.

Evans’ vacant seat will be filled by Wade Westfall, who was elected to the position in November.

“Commissioner Evans has served 17 years as county commissioner, and you have to go all the way back, except for one, to 1945 to find someone who has served that long,” commissioner Greg Simmons said Thursday. “I really appreciate the last four years working (with Jack).”

Commissioner Ted Mercer echoed these sentiments.

“When I came on board, Jack helped me out quite a bit,” Mercer said. “He’s been around long enough, knows how things go, and the Commissioners job can be difficult, just like many of your jobs; it’s not always easy, and Jack helped me through some of that and I appreciate that. He will be missed.”

Evans shared his appreciation for the county and its officials, and said his time as commissioner has been made easier thanks to those with whom he’s served.

“We’re very fortunate in Miami County with the elected officials we have, and our department heads; everyone seems to work together very well. There are differences in opinion from time to time but not like a lot of counties,” he said. “In the last 17 years, there is only one year that I can think of that we did not finish in the black and that was 2008, which had nothing to do with us.

“So, it’s been a real pleasure,” he continued. “The elected officials over my years have all been fiscally responsible; they don’t spend money they don’t think is proper, and it makes the job a lot easier for commissioners to approve that. It’s been a good run and I thank you for the opportunity to serve.”

During Thursday’s meeting, commissioners formally adopted appropriations for the year 2021. Approval is based upon projections of estimated revenue, carryover balance, and anticipated expenditures in the coming year. The appropriations process is the second step in the county’s budgeting process and allows elected officials and department heads to proceed with their operational spending plans in the new year.

Approved general fund appropriations for 2021 are $38,173,349.27, which represents a 4.4 percent decrease over approved 2020 appropriations. The 2021 General Fund revenues are projected to be $30,556,066.26.

Appropriations for 2021 for all county funds, including the General Fund, is $106,475,557.95, and projected 2021 revenues for all funds is $92,581,305.21.