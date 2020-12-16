RONALD T. SAUNDERS

NEW CARLISLE — Ronald Thomas Saunders, 65, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. He was born February 24, 1955 in Troy, Ohio the son of Elmer & Ruby Saunders.

He was liked by everyone he met & enjoyed his retirement and spending time with his family. Ron had a special connection with his daughter Shelby.

He is survived his wife of 35 years, Joan (Purvis) Saunders; a daughter, Shelby Saunders; sisters, Phyllis (Ronald) Braun, Jelana Saunders, Mindy (Jim) Blessing; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ron is preceded in death by an infant son Matthew Thomas Saunders.

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, Ohio.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com