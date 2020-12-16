Piqua Commission OKs street dedication

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission passed a resolution Tuesday to dedicate Homer Drive as a public right of way as part of a larger investment project.

Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing said this resolution is the result of a community investment to expand the Paul Sherry Industrial Park.

“We’re excited to see that the property owner has decided that they would like to extend the the existing street infrastructure some 300 feet to the north of where Fox Drive currently turns to the west,” Schmiesing said. “In doing so, they’ll make two lots available for development … This extension will extend out to 34 additional acres that could be available for development in the future.”

The right-of-way dedication and construction plans for the project were unanimously recommended by the Piqua Planning Commission during a public hearing earlier this month.

The Commission also passed a resolution authorizing the city manager to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and/or local transportation improvement program(s) and to execute contracts as required for the Fountain Boulevard/canal sanitary sewer replacement project.

According to City Engineer Amy Havenar, the project will consist of the replacement of two sanitary sewer manholes located on each bank of the hydraulic canal, as well as the 12-inch sanitary sewer below the canal.

This approval is the final step in applying for/securing funding for the project, and Havenar said design of the project would be scheduled for 2021 with construction to take place in 2022.

In other business, the Commission:

• Approved an ordinance to update the wage schedule of certain municipal employees. This includes a cost of living raise of 2.5 percent, and an increase in minimum wage pay to $8.80.

• Approved a resolution authorizing a purchase order to Miami Valley Risk Management Association for the purchase of insurance.

• Passed a resolution authorizing the city manager to continue City Membership in American Municipal Power Inc. and to pay yearly dues.

• Passed a resolution authorizing the city purchasing agent to purchase No. 2 fuel oil on the open and spot market. This is a routine purchase.

• Passed a resolution awarding a contract for the purchase of a Digger Derrick truck for the Power System. The truck will not be received by the city until the first quarter of 2022.

The next commission meeting will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.