Father, son killed in fatal crash

Staff report

SIDNEY — The lives of a father and son, both of Sidney, were claimed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 Wednesday morning.

Jesus Gonzales, 42, and his son and passenger, Jesus Godinez, 18, who were traveling in a 2002 GMC Sonoma, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP).

Troopers of the OSP Piqua post responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-75 Wednesday at approximately 4:43 a.m. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near mile marker 87 on I-75 in Shelby County.

The Sonoma Gonzales was driving lost control and was struck by a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer then struck a 2014 Dodge Avenger. All vehicles went off the left side of the roadway and came to stop in the median.

The driver of the Avenger, Jasmine Delafuente, 45, of Sidney, was transported to Wilson Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Paul Selzer, 61, of Kingston, Tenn., was not injured.

Troopers from the patrol’s crash reconstruction unit and commercial motor vehicle unit are assisting with the investigation.

The Sidney Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Inclement weather appears to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.