BRADFORD — Dorthy M. Jones, age 73, of Bradford died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

She was born February 16, 1947 in Greenville to the late William Arthur “Art” and Stella (Williams) Koons; attended Ansonia Schools, then earned her Associates in Plastics at Edison Community College; worked at Hartzell and Masters; a member of the AMVETS, Post #66, Covington; enjoyed riding horses when she was younger; but most of all she loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford Jones; brother, Henry Koons; sister, Betty Tinkman; step-children, Tammy Swartz, Jeff Jones and Nancy Kolsky.

Dorthy is survived by her children, Amanda Christian of Bradford and Clifford (Shannon) Jones Jr of Jefferson; step-children, Roger (Diane) Jones of KY, Louise (Mike) Brodrick of KY, Bill (Candy) Jones of Bradford, and Linda (Roland) Stahl of Piqua; 4 grandchildren, Rachel, Ellie, Wade and Leah; 20 step-grandchildren, Julie, Ronnie, Genie, Matt, Michelle, Kenny, Roland, Annie, Eva, Adam, Holly, Jessie, Jennifer, Terry, Danny, Joe J., Casey, Rob, Joe P. and David; numerous step-great grandchildren; brother, Robert (Sue) Koons of Georgetown, IN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service to be held Monday, December 21 at 12 noon at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Dan Scalf officiating. Interment Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation to be held Monday from 10am until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.