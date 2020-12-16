TIPP CITY — Don D. Fisher, age 86, of Tipp City, OH passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Born September 20, 1934 in Troy, OH to the late Patterson and Roberta {Plunkett} Fisher.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by brother; Gene Fisher.

Don is survived by his sons; David Fisher, Tipp City, OH and Brian (Susan) Fisher, Beavercreek, OH, brother; Terry (Ann) Fisher, Evansville, IN and grandsons; Ben & Sam Fisher.

Don was a 1952 graduate of Tecumseh High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a machinist for Monarch Marking. Don enjoyed hanging out at Deam Auto Service, New Carlisle. Don was a custom car buff and enjoyed collecting antiques.

Graveside service 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at New Carlisle Cemetery; 11545 Musselman Rd., New Carlisle, OH. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371.

Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Don to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County; 550 Summit Ave. Suite 101, Troy, OH 45373 or online; hospiceofmiamicounty.org Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com