Miami East boys get road win over Bradford

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team may have had the element of the unknown working for them.

But, it was not enough to overcome a lack of gym time and a young, but talented Miami East boys basketball team.

Miami East, playing its fifth game, improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the CCC with a 73-46 opener.

Bradford, in its season opener, fell to 0-1 overall and in the CCC.

“The thing about it is you are just not sure what to expect,” Miami East coach Justin Roeth said about it being the Railroaders first game. “You haven’t seen them.”

To be honest, Bradford coach Jay Hall hasn’t seen his team all that much either.

“I was in quartantine for two weeks and then they were in quarantine for a different two weeks,” Hall said. “Last Wednesday was our first practice. You normally are playing your fourth or fifth game at this point.”

After a 2-0 start, East was coming off two tough losses last weekend by a combined total of five points.

“We were really disappointed with last weekend,” Roeth said. “Both games were really tough, hard fought battles.”

Bradford stayed within 6-4 in the early going, but East went on an 8-0 run and was in control the rest of the way.

The Vikings, who start a senior, a junior, a sophomore and two freshman, led 16-6, 35-15 and 59-25 at the quarter breaks.

“We have a pretty young team,” Roeth said. “We have three guys averaging in double figures and a fourth guy close. So, that is pretty good balance. I thought this was a really good team win.”

And the stat sheet told him the same thing.

“One of the things looking at the stat sheet that stands out is we had 30 field goals and 25 assists,” Roeth said. “We had one guy with a six and two more with five. That tells me we are playing really well as a team. And we had 16 steals.”

Bradford went through a lot of the things teams experience in their first scrimmage.

And the answer is the same.

“The good thing is they are all correctable mistakes,” Hall said.

Nick Prince led Miami East with 17 points, while Sam Zapadka had 14 points, six assists and four steals.

Jacob Roeth had 14 points, five assists, four steals and two blocked shots, while Wes Enis had nine points, five assists and three steals.

Noah King added seven points and seven rebounds and Connor Apple scored six points.

For Bradford, sophomore Parker Davidson scored 24 of his 28 points in the second half, while grabbing eight rebounds and blocking two shots.

“One thing I notice about Parker (Davidson) is he is willing to step up out there and take charge,” Hall said. “He has really improved.”

Connor Jones added seven points, nine rebounds and five steals.

Miami East was 30 of 54 from the floor for 55 percent, including five of 14 from the 3-point line for 35 percent. The Vikings converted eight of 14 free throws for 57 percent.

Bradford was 13 of 47 from the floor for 37 percent, including five of 14 from the 3-point line for 35 percent. The Railroaders cashed in on 15 of 18 free throws for 83 percent.

Miami East won the battle of the boards 33-38 and had 16 turnovers to Bradford’s 18.

“We are really working on playing in transition,” Roeth said. “So, when you do that, you are going to have some turnovers.”

Miami East will host Arcanum Friday looking to continue a good start to the season, while Bradford will look to continue to improve with gym time as it travels to Covington Friday night.