RUSSIA — Frederick W. Drees age 88, of Russia passed away peacefully at 3:10 AM on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Fred was born April 22, 1932, in Darke County to the late John & Hildreth (Daniel) Drees. In addition to his parents, Fred was also preceded in death by his wife, Eileen A. (Luthman) Drees on March 12, 2004, whom he married March 18, 1952; son, Jim Drees; daughter, Darlene Drees; grandson, AJ Francis; siblings, Norma & Tom Gaier, Bill & Lois Drees, Louis & Jan Drees and Ruth Drees; and in-laws, Mary Jane Sturwold, Herb Fleckenstein, Paul Richard, Kenny Luthman, Al Luthman, Bobby Luthman, Irene Luthman and Barney Barhorst.

Fred is survived by his children, Diane & Jim Grilliot of Russia, Irene & Mike Murphy of Versailles, Gerry & Lynn Drees of Russia, Dan & Tammy Drees of Versailles, Mark & Cheryl Drees of Russia, Shirley & Allen Francis of Versailles and Mike & Carla Drees of Russia; 32 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; special friend, Miriam Cain; siblings, Ray & Carol Drees of Ft. Loramie and Vernon Drees of Ft. Loramie; and in-laws, Norma Barhorst, Rita Fleckenstein, Ruth Richard, Bill & Joyce Luthman, Nancy Luthman, Larry Luthman, Wilburt Luthman and Carol & Ray Homan.

Fred served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1955. He retired from BF Goodrich and was an avid farmer. He was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church. He was also instrumental in establishing the Catholic War Veterans Post 661 in Russia where he served as commander for several years. He was a member of the AmVets of Covington and the Eagles of Versailles. Fred enjoyed playing cards, doing metal work in his machine shop, gardening, and all the visits with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia with Rev. Fr. Martin Fox celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Remy Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Catholic War Veterans Post 661. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 to 8:00 PM and Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Russia Fire Department or the Versailles Emergency Medical Services. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family ask that all guest wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com