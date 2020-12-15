DONALD R. ADAMS

SIDNEY — Donald Ray Adams, age 84, of Sidney, OH formerly of Troy, joined his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Ohio Living Dorothy Love Nursing Home in Sidney. He was born on March 16, 1936 in Troy to the late Orville and Joyce (Black) Adams.

He was preceded in death by his wife Clara Lois (Fessler) Adams, who passed away May 15, 2018, sisters Anita Speakman and June Dandrea, great-granddaughter Gracie Zimmerman, and step grandson John Starry.

He is survived by his daughters, Barbara (David) Bowersox of Dublin, OH, Susan (Tim) Sharp of Binghamton, NY, and Cheryl Zimmerman of Christiansburg; step son, Jim (Lois) Starry of Covington, OH; step daughter, Jill (Rawleigh) Honchel of Harrodsburg, KY; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; and 5 step great grandchildren.

Donald was a member of First Baptist Church in Troy and a 1954 graduate of Miami Central High School. He was an avid and skilled woodworker and he enjoyed building shelves and various crafts for his friends and family. Donald retired as a Supervisor from Hobart Brothers after 43 years of service.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.