CAROLYN THOMPSON

TROY — Carolyn “Brenda” Thompson, of Troy, passed away at Springmeade Health Center on December 13th, 2020. She was born on July 19th, 1952. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Joy Dawson.

Brenda will forever be remembered by her sons and daughters-in-law: Shay Thompson (Michelle) and Tyler Thompson (Michele); grandsons: Josh (Sarah) and Caleb (Leisha); granddaughters: Jasmine and Madilynn; great-grandsons: Noah and Gideon; brother: Brent (Susan) Dawson; nieces: Sarah and Michelle; nephew: Daniel; aunt: Jean Johnson; and special loved ones: Maurice Robinson, Cathy Taborn, and Amiee Beard, as well as many others touched by her kindness and love.

Brenda was at her best surrounded by her family and friends and always made sure that her loved ones knew just how much she loved them. She’ll be remembered for her genuine kindheartedness and compassion.

‘Three things will last forever-faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love’. 1 Corinthians 13:13

Services for Brenda will be held at a later time. The family would like to thank Springmeade Medical Center for taking such good care of Brenda during her stay there.

In lieu of flowers or donations: Reach out to someone that you’re estranged from and make amends. Read a good book. Sing and dance to your favorite music. And tell all of your people how much you love them! Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.