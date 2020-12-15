ANNETTE S. GOODMAN

ATLANTA, GA — Annette Saidleman Goodman, age 79, of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Dayton, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. Annette was a member of Beth Abraham Synagogue.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David & Sarah Saidleman; and sister, Marilyn Lipp.

Annette is survived by her loving husband, Gary M.; daughter & son-in-law, Marci & Hilliard Creath of GA; son & daughter-in-law, Randy & Felicia Goodman of GA; grandchildren, Jonah Goodman, Alexandra & Benjamin Creath; five nieces & one nephew; and other relatives & friends.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Beth Abraham Cemetery, 1817 West Schantz with Rabbi Joshua Ginsberg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Kidney Fund in Annette’s memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main St. Chapel.