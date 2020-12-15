FLETCHER — Andrew G. Wade, Sr., age 50, of Fletcher, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born on January 4, 1970 in Montpelier, OH to Peggy (Friedel) Bishop of Defiance, OH and the late Carmon Wade.

Andrew is survived by his wife of 23 years: Amy L. (Stamper) Wade; two children: Andrew G. “AJ” Wade, Jr. and Alivia R. Wade; one brother: Daniel Bishop of Cookeville, TN; and three sisters; Crystal Boger of Bryan, OH, Lisa Wade of Piqua, OH and Amber Bishop of Defiance, OH.

Andrew worked at Johnson Welded Products in Urbana, OH. He was a member of Troy Fish and Game. Andrew was an avid dirt bike rider, enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on cars. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother.

Services will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher. Friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Education Fund through Chase Bank. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.