VANDALIA — William C. Kiesler, 79, of Vandalia, passed away at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 11, 1941 to the late William C. and Edith (Gedney) Kiesler. He married Jerri Siler February 13, 1970; and she survives.

Other survivors include three children, Julie (George) Aldrich of Vandalia, Tracy (Carlos) Tapia of Springboro, Suzanne Kiesler of Casey Creek, Kentucky; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Bodenmiller and a granddaughter, Nicole Norris.

Mr. Kiesler was a graduate of St. John’s College High School of Washington, D.C., attended the University of Dayton and graduated from the General Motors Institute. He retired from the General Motors Plant of Dayton. He loved working in his yard and walking, sometimes ten miles a day. He will be remembered for being a kind, caring and wonderful person. He will be deeply missed by his loving family who were blessed to have him in their lives.

A private service to honor his life will be at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested in his name to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH, 45420.

