STEPHEN SMITH

TROY—CMSgt (retired) Stephen (Steve) Smith, passed away on December 11 after a courageous fight with the rare brain disease, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Steve, from Troy and formerly of Casstown, was born in Miami County to the late John C and Betty (Carr) Smith on May 23, 1949. Steve grew up in the Circle Hill area and attended Newton High School in Pleasant Hill graduating in 1967. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Missy (Moore), two children Zachary Smith & daughter-in-law Gina Portwood Smith, Burlington KY, and Jennifer Smith, Gallatin TN. He also leaves behind sisters Sharon Aspery (Gene) and Karen Smith Anderson, both of Delaware OH. Steve was a veteran who served over 40 years in the military with the 178th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard in Springfield, Ohio. He began his military career in 1968 as a Crew Chief in aircraft maintenance on the flight line. He quickly advanced up the ranks and in 1994 became Chief Master Sergeant for the maintenance squadron. He served in Kuwait, Germany, Panama, France, England, and various Air Force bases around the United States. Over the years Steve was the recipient of numerous service medals and awards. The last few years of his career he supervised and coordinated a project between the Air Force and Air National Guard with the NASIC Foreign Material Exploration project at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Steve retired in 2008 as a Chief Master Sergeant

A private memorial service will be held at the family’s convenience. An open military graveside service will be held at Greenville Creek Cemetery in Bradford, Ohio on Wednesday December 16 at 11:00 am. Baird Funeral Home of Troy, Ohio is overseeing the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve’s name to the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development at 1306 Garbry Rd, Piqua, Ohio 45356, or to Cure PSP at PSP.org.