PATRICIA A. JORDAN

TROY — Patricia Ann Jordan, age 86, of Troy, Ohio died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at SpringMeade Health Center, Tipp City. She was born February 8, 1934 in Pleasant Hill, Ohio to the late William and Marie (Fair) McMaken.

She is survived by her daughter, Luann Marie Jordan of Troy, Ohio and son and daughter-in-law, William “+Bill” and Delores “Dee” (Ambrose) Jordan of Troy, Ohio; grandchildren: Kayla Marie (Matthew) McConnell of Okinawa, Japan, Lindsey Marie (Ian) Shaw of Columbus, Ohio and Justin Todd Bunch of Mason, Ohio; great grandchildren: Audrey Elizabeth Shaw and William Lawrence Shaw; brother: Edward McMaken of Piqua, Ohio; and beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.

EIn addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard “Barney” Jordan in 2010; and sister-in-law: Karen McMaken.

Pat was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Knights of St. John Auxiliary, Upper Valley Auxiliary, and a volunteer at Upper Valley Medical Center. She retired in 1998 as a manager of Troy City Schools cafeteria after 18 years of service.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373 or the Sunrise Center, Piqua, Ohio. The family extends appreciation to the staff of SpringMeade and Hospice of Miami County.

