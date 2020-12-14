MARY A. SHAEFFER

SIDNEY — Mary Ann Shaeffer, age 86, of Sidney, formerly of Troy died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Hospice Unit at Wayne Hospital, Greenville.

Mary was born October 21, 1934 in Troy to the late Arthur Shaeffer and Grace (James) Rudisill; retired from A.O. Smith with 34 years of service; enjoyed ceramics and painting.

Preceded in death by her parents; son, Bruce Fair; and daughter, Kathy Ganger.

Mary is survived by her daughter Mary Lou (Jim) Renner of Sidney; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brother Jim (Georgianne) Shaeffer of Troy; sister Judy Cruea (her friend, Bob Hines) of Fletcher; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Private family services to be held at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington with Chaplain Jacque Collins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.