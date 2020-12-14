Foundation awards $21,700 in Donnelly Advised grants

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation recently awarded grants from the Donnelly Advised Fund totaling $21,700 to 17 organizations that serve Piqua residents.

Richard Donnelly established the Donnelly Advised Fund, along with others at the ffoundation, in 2008. The grant award decisions are made by a donor-appointed committee annually based upon community needs; there is no application process.

“The committee and I enjoy meeting in the fall each year to determine how best to utilize the fund to serve the Piqua community,” Donnelly said. “The awards we make represent a broad range projects that benefit Piqua residents and improve our community. It’s a true pleasure to share from the advised fund each year.”

The organizations receiving 2020 Donnelly Donor Advised grants are:American Legion Post 184 for the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad, American Legion Post 184 Ambulance Fund, The Bethany Center, The Edison Foundation for the nursing scholarship, Forest Hill Union Cemetery Fund of The Piqua Community Foundation, Greene Street Church food pantry, The Little Kinger Fund of The Piqua Community Foundation, MainStreet Piqua, Miami County Dental Clinic, Miami County YMCA, Piqua Arts Council, Piqua Area Chamber Foundation for The Garden Tribe Schoolyard Garden, Piqua Civic Band, Protecting Our Water Ways, Salvation Army for the needs bank and summer feeding program, YWCA Piqua and Young Life of the Upper Miami Valley.

“Thank you to Mr. Donnelly and the Donnelly Advised Committee for this grant award,” said Stephanie Silk, executive director of Miami County Dental Clinic. “This generous gift allows us to fulfill our mission of providing quality dental care and oral health education in a safe, compassionate and accessible environment to low-income, uninsured and under-insured patients.”

To learn more about the Donnelly Funds and other programs of The Piqua Community Foundation, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org.