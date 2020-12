ARCANUM — Melanie Elaine (Perry) Daniel, age 62, of Arcanum, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Church of the Transfiguration, 972 S. Miami St, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Friday, December 16 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton.