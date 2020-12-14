VANDALIA — Arnold Douglas, 65, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 17, 1955 in Jellico, Tennessee to the Dorothy (Baird) Douglas of Piqua and the late Charles E. Douglas.

He married Sheila A. Robinaugh July 21, 1978 in Newport, Tennessee; and she survives.

In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by a son, Garon (Brandi) Douglas of Piqua; a brother, Charles (Louise) Douglas of Piqua; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Douglas was a 1974 graduate of Piqua Central High School and worked for Miami Industries for over twenty years and worked at Siemens of Urbana until his retirement in 2008. He was an active member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge #14 of Troy. He attended Crossroads Church of God and the Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed car shows and golf and will be deeply missed by his loving family.

A private funeral service to honor his life will be conducted at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dennie Cantrell officiating and Masonic services provided by the Troy Lodge. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.