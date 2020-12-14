Theft from vehicle suspects face charges

MICHAEL ULLERY
-

Detectives Steve Hickey, left, and Todd Cooper, from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, execute a search warrant on a vehicle believed to have been involved in multiple thefts from vehicles recently, primarily in the northeast part of the county.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Deputies have a pair of suspects in connection with a rash of recent break-ins involving unlocked vehicles.

Sheriff Dave Duchak said that a man and a woman are the suspects in the thefts which took place, primarily, in northeast Miami County.

The pair were charged following a weekend incident on U.S. Route 36 east of Fletcher.

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle on Monday in an effort to obtain evidence in the cases.

Duchak said that further information in the case will be released on Tuesday.

