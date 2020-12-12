Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Dec. 4

DISORDERLY: Jacob Sams, 21, of Dayton, was charged with disorderly conduct.

DISORDERLY: Holly Snyder, 35, at-large, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Dec. 5

TRESPASSING: Lindsey Skeens, 25, of Sidney, was charged with criminal trespass at Meijer.

FALSE INFO: Holly Mowery, 39, of Sidney, was charged with falsification in the 300 block of Fox Harbor Drive.

Dec. 6

DISORDERLY: Shawn Jordan, 34, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

DISORDERLY: Janston Garner, 23, of Greenville, was charged with criminal trespass, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

PROPERTY: Travis Call, 30, of Troy, was charged with receiving stolen property.

Dec. 7

INDUCING PANIC: Johnathan Barker, 29, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic in the 300 block of E. West Street.

Dec. 8

THEFT: Kiara Hill, 21, and James Perry, 20,both of Troy, were charged with theft from Walmart. Perry was also charged with obstructing official business.

Dec. 9

ASSAULT: Colt Hildebrand, of Troy, was charged with assault.

Dec. 10

POSSESSION: Kolin Block, 23, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana, falsification, and obstructing official business. Block of was inside a vehicle parked on the street slumped over around 9:45 a.m.a in the area of Saratoga Drive.

Dec. 11

OVI: Caitlyn Fry, 28, of Troy, was charged with OVI in the Public Square after striking the circle around 3:40 a.m.