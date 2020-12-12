Riverside honors Baker, Ojeda for service

TROY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, honored two outgoing board members at its most recent meeting, which was held via Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board recognized Steve Baker, of Troy, who has served many terms on the board since 1993 including 12 years as president, and Kim Ojeda, of Piqua, who has served for the last 12 years on the board.

Special guest dignitaries appeared at the meeting to present both Baker and Ojeda with letters of commendation and appreciation for their service. Letters were presented live from U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson (presented by Deputy Director Ben Thaeler), Miami County Commissioners (presented by Commissioner Greg Simmons), the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (presented by Vice President Lori Meyer), as well as letters sent from State Senator Steve Huffman and State Representative Jena Powell.

The pair were commended for their efforts to lead the organization during times of significant change in the developmental disabilities service industry and ensuring high quality services for the nearly 1,000 people supported by Riverside in Miami County. Two new board members will be appointed at the board’s January 2021 meeting.