PHS alters ACT plan

PIQUA — Piqua City Schools Curriculum Director Scott Bloom shared the district’s updated ACT plan during Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting.

All high schools in Ohio are required to administer either the SAT or ACT to all 11th grade students, and Piqua will administer the latter.

According to Bloom, Piqua High School typically administers the ACT online. This format allowed PHS to utilize multiple testing days, which minimized any disruptions to the typical school day or schedule.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, there will be a change in how PHS administers the ACT in 2021, Bloom said.

The test will be administered on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. On this day, all PHS 11th graders, and those who attend the Upper Valley Career Center, will report to school, while all 9th, 10th, and 12th grade students will work remotely. Twelfth grade UVCC students will report to the UVCC as normal.

This will allow students to use all classrooms at PHS for testing, Bloom said.

The following action was also taken during Wednesday’s meeting:

• Superintendent Dwayne Thompson was appointed to a seven-year term on the Piqua Public Library Board of Trustees, beginning Jan. 1, 2021, and ending Dec. 31, 2027.

• Approval of a resolution determining to proceed to levy a tax in excess of the 10-mill limitation for the purpose of current expenses of the Piqua Public Library. The library uses the PCS district as a catalyst to collect levy monies, and will be placing a renewal levy on a future ballot. This action is a formality allowing the process to continue.

• Approval of a resolution in support of the Fair School Funding Plan, a newly-revamped school funding plan for Ohio.

The board will meet Jan. 6, at 4 p.m., via Zoom, for an organizational meeting.