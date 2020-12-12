Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 5

FIRE: A deputy was dispatched to the 8000 block of Casstown Fletcher Road Fletcher, in reference to a structure fire. Upon arrival several fire departments were on scene. There was heavy smoke coming from the second story windows. There was also fire damage to the west side of the house where the chimney was located. The deputy spoke with the home owner, Ron Ferrence. Ferrence stated around 11 p.m., he heard the smoke detectors going off. He then observed heavy smoke up stairs. He grabbed his 7-year-old son, left the residence and called 911. This report is for informational purposes only.

STOP SIGN GONE: A deputy responded to the area of Kessler-Frederick Road and Monroe-Concord for reports of a missing stop sign. After further investigation, it was found the post was still intact but the stop sign had been taken. The Miami County Highway Department was contacted in regards to replacing the sign.

Dec. 6

WARRANT: A deputy was dispatched to the area of Penn Road, Troy, to conduct a track with K9 Vello. After roughly 30 minutes of tracking, the suspect was located and apprehended. The suspect had just broke the window of a vehicle with the victim inside of the vehicle, had a warrant out of Miami County, and has been on the run for roughly two to three weeks.

Dec. 7

NEIGHBOR ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the 11000 block of Hall Road, Union Twp. on a neighbor complaint. After further investigation it was found that an on going issue regarding the removal of a tree had escalated. Reporting party stated that the tree in question now has a tractor parked under it on the adjacent property and was in fear that all efforts given to keep the tree off of the neighbors yard is being made extremely difficult. The reporting party asked that the incident be documented in case any further issue occurs.

VEHICLE BREAK-INS: A deputy spoke with a residents in the 700 block of E. Peterson Road, 5000 block of Union Shelby Road, 1600 block of Peterson Road, and from the 4000 block of Orbison Rad in Staunton Township. Vehicles had been gone through sometime overnight with nothing taken or wallets, cash or items such as headphones.

ASSAULT: Steven Bell, 39, of Tipp City, was charged with assault.

Dec. 8

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for marked lanes violation at Fox Drive and North County Road 25-A, Piqua. Upon further investigation, the suspect was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The deputy will be sending unknown pills to the crime laboratory to be tested. Charges pending.

CHILD ISSUE: A Pleasant Hill resident called 911 and advised a 5-year-old male had knocked on her door. The child advised her he did not know his mom and dad’s names but was looking for his grandma’s house. An adult then noticed the child was missing and call 911.

The adult was advised of the child’s location and responded. He stated he locks the windows because the child will climb out of them. The child stated the lock was broken so he was able to get it open. The child was told not to sneak out of his home anymore and if he finds himself outside alone, do not wander off.

ESCAPE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail, 201 W. Main St., Troy. Corrections staff reported a male inmate on medical furlough had escaped from a medical treatment facility. Subsequently, the male was charged with escape and a warrant for his arrest was requested.

POSSESSION: A deputy observed a suspicious vehicle sitting in the parking lot of Wannemacher Park. Upon further investigation, the driver was cited for possession of marijuana.

VEHICLE BREAK-IN: A resident in the 4000 block of Orbison Road, Staunton Twp. contacted the sheriff’s office to report her vehicles were also rummaged through overnight. Nothing was taken from what she can tell. She just wanted us to be aware of the activity.

Dec. 9

SHOTS FIRED: A resident in the 3000 block of Piqua Troy Road, Staunton Twp. reported shots fired, from an unknown firearm, outside of his residence. He advised he heard four shots fired but was unsure of their originating location. A deputy arrived in the area of the listed address and no vehicles were observed in the area. Report taken.

OVI: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a a stop sign violation at Piqua-Troy Road, Staunton Twp. After investigation the driver was cited for OVI, failure to reinstate, and stop sign.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the 7500 block of North Church Street, Conover, on the report of a suspected overdose. The male was transported to Piqua Kettering ER by JSP emergency medical services. No paraphernalia was found on scene. This case is closed.

Dec. 10

BREAK-IN: A deputy responded to the 8500 block of Snodgrass Road, Conover, for a theft complaint. The victim reported items were taken out of his two cars that were parked in his driveway.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to a fraud complaint in the 5000 block of David Drive in Monroe Township. The complainant advised his wife received a call claiming to be a local Social Security office and requested her information. Subsequently, the involved parties were able to contact their bank and notify the social security office of the fraudulent call.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the area of State Route 48 and Crescent Drive in Newberry Twp. in reference to an animal complainant. Upon further investigation, the owner of the horses was warned for animals at-large.

OVI: Deputies responded to an injury accident at 8000 block of E State Route 471, Bethel Twp. The driver of the single vehicle accident alleges that another vehicle driving in the opposite direction veered into his lane, forcing him off the roadway. The driver refused medical treatment at the scene. After investigation, the driver was cited for OVI.

FAILURE TO CONTROL: A deputy responded to a non-injury collision in the 6000 block of Casstown-Sidney Road in Brown Township. A male driver traveled off the right side of the roadway and collided with a large culvert. It was later determined the male subject had an active arrest warrant out of Miami County. The male was taken into custody for the active warrant. He was later issued a citation for failure to control and driving under suspension.

COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE: A deputy was asked by Corrections Officer Sgt. Carson to assist Cathy Rue with getting a place to stay. She had been released from jail after her arraignment on a domestic violence charge. Her residence is with her mother and her mother was the victim in the domestic, so she told me that she needed to stay with other family. After speaking with Cathy for a short time, she was very hard of hearing and seemed easily confused. She often repeated herself. She struggled to walk and did lose her balance as she was using a cane to assist her. A deputy took her to Piqua in an attempt to make contact with her aunt, but no one was home and there was only a land line listed for her aunt. Contact was made with other relatives but they refused to let her stay there. The deputy called the Franklin House to see if she would be eligible to stay there for at least the night. Since Cathy was a defendant in a domestic violence case and she suffer from some mental instability, she would not be allowed to stay there. The deputy spoke with Whitney Gonzalez-Varela, Franklin House. She advised that the Franklin House would be able to get Cathy a hotel room for the week. The deputy dropped Cathy off at the Red Roof Inn in Piqua and explained to her the Franklin House would be in contact with her tomorrow. This matter is closed.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the 100 block of East Main Street, Fletcher, on an assist squad complaint. A male was transported to Piqua Kettering ER. There were signs of an overdose, but no paraphernalia was found.

THEFT: A deputy responded to a theft report in the 7000 block of Kessler-Frederick Road.