Homecoming court named

The Covington High School student council has announced the 2020 Homecoming Court. Homecoming Court members are, front row, seated: Alli Garman, Ella Warner, Alyssa Kimmel, Tori Quinter, and Ellery Reck. Back row, standing: Cael Vanderhorst, Cooper Jay, Jake Hamilton, Tyler Owens, and Jaden Barhorst. The Homecoming King and Queen crowning ceremony will be held between the junior varsity and varsity boys’ basketball games versus Bradford on Friday, Dec. 18. Limited tickets are available for this program, and only by presale. In addition to the ceremony, a reverse parade will be held from 5:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 to showcase the court members. This will be held on the west side of High Street in Covington, where students will be featured in various shops and windows. Families and friends are encouraged to drive through town to wave and show their support. To maintain the flow of traffic, village staff asks patrons to please park in one of the two parking lots to walk if they would like to take photos.