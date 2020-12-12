FOP No. 58 gives back to kids

MIAMI COUNTY — Despite COVID pandemic limitations, Miami County law enforcement agencies will continue their annual tradition of giving back to their youngest community members at Christmas time.

Cops for Kids Christmas is led by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 58 with members from Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Troy, Piqua, Tipp City, Covington departments, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol each taking part, as well as the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office and its victim-witness division and other agencies.

On Friday, law enforcement officers paired up with parents and guardians to shop for children in need and not served by other community agencies with help from Troy Meijer.

Instead of wrapping gifts and escorting Santa to the homes of children in need, parents will accompany law enforcement personnel at Meijer and take their hand-selected gifts back home and give them on behalf of those who serve and protect them every day of the year.

Ashley Silvers, an adult parole officer and coordinator of the Cops for Kids event, said they knew going into the 2020 Christmas season there would be more applications for the program than previous years.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone,” Silver said. “We’ve done the best we can to help as many families as we can. We have several appreciative people and we are happy to be able to provide for them. It is disappointing that we won’t be able to see the excitement on the kids’ faces when Santa shows up with his friends to bring gifts. I think it’s a good thing for the kids to see our law enforcement officers positively.”

According to Lance Ray, secretary of the FOP Lodge No. 58, 45 families and 115 youth will be on the receiving end of their generosity. Lance said the majority of funds is raised through its annual golf outing that has reached its capacity with participation. This year, that outing raised $5,400 for the program in a single day.

The Christmas outreach program enables children and families who are having difficult times because of loss of employment or sickness to enjoy the holiday season with lodge-donated presents. Law enforcement can also reach out to families they see while on patrol or being served through the detective division to participate in the program, Ray said.

Ray said the program helps Miami County families who are going through a difficult time whether it’s due to job loss, violent crime, domestic issues or other hardships including the impact of COVID-19.

Ray agreed that in spite of this year’s limitations, it can’t rob its law enforcement members of the joy of giving, but the looks on the children’s faces will be greatly missed.

Donors for this year’s program also includes the Treon Family, in memory of Patrolman Noah Studebaker, the Miami County Democratic Party, Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors Inc., Orbis Company’s Menesha Foundation, as well as private donors and the Troy Meijer store.