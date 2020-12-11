Troy basketball gets back on track with win over Fairborn

TROY — There is no question the “Covid” season has created many challenges for local basketball seasons.

Not the least of which is in practically empty and quiet gyms, creating momentum and replace the excitement fans would create.

“There have been so many different challenges,” Troy coach Mark Hess said. “We are all in the same situation. I know as a player I would feed off the fans energy — especially on the road when the crowd would be getting on you. We have talked to the kids about creating their own energy. And I think we have done a pretty good job of that.”

Friday night with Fairborn visiting was no exception.

The Trojans used that energy to open a lead in the second quarter and never let it go in a 46-39 win over Fairborn.

Troy, who was coming off a tough loss to Xenia, improved to 3-1 on the season, while Fairborn dropped to 1-3.

“That tape (from the Xenia game) was tough to watch,” Hess said. “But, it is still early. This would normally be our fourth scrimmage. There are definitely still things we are working through.”

Troy was trailing 17-16 midway through the second quarter when the Trojans ran off eight straight points to go up 24-17.

It started with putbacks by Jaden Owens and Navin Couch. Owens then went the length of the court after a steal for a layup and Shaeden Olden following with two points to force a Fairborn timeout at the 4:11 mark.

“We feel like we are at our best when our defense is creating energy,” Hess said. “When we are making stops and playing uptempo at the offensive end.”

Fairborn never got closer than three points the rest of the quarter and five points in the second half as Troy led 29-22 at the break and 34-27 after three quarters.

“I think we were up by at least points most of the rest of the game,” Hess said.

Points did not come easy for either team in the second half as they both scored just 17 points each in the final two quarters.

“There was some messy play out there,” Hess said.

But, Troy did what they needed to do to get the win.

With Fairborn still within five points with 2:41 to play, Troy spread the floor twice and found Navin Couch for easy baskets.

Landyn Henry would add a basket and Olden and Owens each hit two straight free throws to seal the win.

“We did a great job executing in our zone offense,” Hess said. “Those were two huge baskets. Then we hit the free throws at the end.”

Couch had a big game off the bench for Troy, scoring 11 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

“He just plays so hard out there,” Hess said. “He does a great job creating energy.”

Olden and Owens both added 12 points to the Troy cause, while Hollis Terrell pulled down seven rebounds.

Dwight Lewis scored 10 points for Troy.

Julius Pullen had nine points and seven rebounds, Cole Spencer had eight points and five rebounds and Markeese Coleman added seven points and 14 rebounds.

Troy was 19 of 52 from the floor for 37 percent and five of eight from the line for 63 percent.

Fairborn was 12 of 54 from the floor for 22 percent and 10 of 13 from the line for 77 percent.

The Skyhawks won the battle of the boards 34-31 and had 13 turnovers to Troy’s 12.

The Trojans trail both Butler and Tippecanoe by one game in the MVL Miami Division standings.

Troy will play at Butler Wednesday.

“Our next three games are Butler, Tippecanoe and Sidney,” Hess said. “That is going to be a challenging stretch.”

Just the latest challenge during the “Covid” season.

”