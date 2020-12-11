Piqua Arts Council awarded grants

PIQUA — In a year that is upside down, support has come from various entities to help nonprofits across the state and region. Piqua Arts Council has been the beneficiary of several grants recently resulting in more than $50,000 in support. Arts Midwest, Miami County, Ohio Arts Council and Piqua Community Foundation have all granted awards to Piqua Arts Council.

Arts Midwest promotes creativity, nurtures cultural leadership, and engages people in meaningful arts experiences. Headquartered in Minneapolis, they serve a nine state region including, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin.

The grant award was part of the United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund program. Six regional arts associations worked together to secure a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, which resulted in a $10 million grant. Piqua Arts Council was one of only nine, Ohio arts organizations to receive a grant. They awarded Piqua Arts Council $25,000 for general operating expenses through June of 2021, with Passion Works Studio (Athens), Black Swamp Arts Festival (Bowling Green), Majestic Theatre (Chillicothe), Maroon Arts Group.

Miami County offered grants as part of the Federal CARES Act. The grants were available to both for profit businesses and nonprofits. As part of the CARES Act, the money could not be used for any expenses previously covered under CARES Act allotments such as the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) or the Economic Impact Disaster Loan (EIDL) program administered through the Small Business Administration. Piqua Arts Council was awarded $25,000 in grant money for general operating expenses (rent, payroll, utilities) from the time their PPP money ran out until the end of the year.

Due to many canceled events across the state, the Ohio Arts Council found themselves in a position to award money to arts organizations that had previously applied, but were turned down for various reasons. Piqua Arts Council had applied for money for their Arts and Ale Festival, allowing them to qualify for this disbursement. The $1,400 award from the Ohio Arts Council will be applied towards a series of concert videos that will be used to raise money for musicians that have been impacted by the COVID19 pandemic.

In addition to the money from the Ohio Arts Council, the Piqua Community Foundation also awarded the Piqua Arts Council money to make their concert videos. These videos will be filmed at the Brightside Music and Event Venue in Dayton and will feature area bands performing. The $3,500 supplied by the Piqua Community Foundation will go towards funding the production costs of the videos and allow the additional funds raised to go directly back to the musicians.

Piqua Arts Council will be raising funds for the Musicians Pandemic Relief Fund over the course of the next few months. The fund will benefit musicians from Miami and Montgomery counties, that have been impacted by the COVID pandemic since March 2020. Musicians will apply for funding and provide proof of lost revenue in order to receive compensation. Businesses or individuals interested in contributing to the fund should reach out to Piqua Arts Council by phone or by email. A sponsorship package will be designed for each donor to the fund. Piqua Arts Council has already secured several partnerships for the project, including WYSO Public Radio, Indian Nation Station (Piqua Channel 5), Troy Community Radio and others to help promote the concert videos.