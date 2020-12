TROY — Keith and Ann (Dougherty) Lins are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

They were married on Dec. 19, 1970, at Saint Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield, Ohio.

They are parents of three children, Nikki (Lins) Dickerson, of Troy; Doug Lins, of Troy; and Andy Lins, of Springfield. They have eight grandchildren.

Both Keith and Ann are retired.