Jim McGuire: December’s long darkness

Maybe it’s just me, but these final weeks of the year always seem to whiz by in a blur.

You’ve barely polished of Thanksgiving’s leftovers, when you glance up and find the calendar claims we’re already two weeks deep into December.

Puzzling over that, you read on and are further informed the solstice is scheduled to occur eight days hence—marking winter’s official start.

Christmas arrives four days later!

And as if that weren’t shock aplenty, it suddenly dawns on you that less than a week after Christmas, both month and year will end. We’ll soon be of on another circular journey through a brand new year!

It’s overwhelming.

No matter how carefully I plan my days, I often feel like a startled possum on the Interstate caught in the headlights of an oncoming 18-wheeler!

Perhaps this seasonal illusion of speeded-up time comes from December’s brevity of light. While it isn’t the month with the fewest days, it’s the darkest in terms of cumulative illumination. Even poor truncated February manages to serve up more hours of actual daylight!

Middays in December often seem barely brighter than twilight. Dawns are late to arrive, and dusk comes way too early.

A few years ago, about this same time of year, I attended a small conference in Cheboygan, Michigan. Yes, I know what you’re thinking…northern Michigan in early December is neither the time nor place reasonably sane people choose to hold a meeting.

I agree. Though in our defense, I will say we’d scheduled our get-together for mid-October, to coincide with the last of autumn’s colored leaves and the start of local salmon and steelhead fishing.

Unfortunately, things happened. Lives and circumstances intervened. Dates got shifted and shifted again. It finally came down to a “now or never” decision.

We opted for crazy.

As it turned out, that particular year’s final days of autumn were unseasonably mild. Highs in the upper-40s, not a flake of snow yet on the ground.

Following our meet, and given this bit of weather luck, on a whim I decided to head across the Mackinac Bridge and visit an elderly friend who lived a few miles south of Sault Ste. Marie.

Wid Gaubault was a fullblood Ojibway. He’d been a logger in his younger days, then switched to timber scouting and long-haul truck driving. He’d grown up in a small village, amid the sub-arctic land of lakes and drumlins below James Bay.

During our conversation, Wid told me his mother always referred to this time of year as the “long darkness.”

We were sitting in his cozy home. A hundred feet from its front deck, a little creek burbled through the jackpines and tag alders, wending its way to Lake Huron.

“As a kid,” Wid confessed, “I dreaded to see December roll around because Granddad had my head filled with stories of the windigo.”

Windigos, he explained, were a malevolent manitou or spirit. A cannibalistic monster, armed with sharp claws and teeth, that as autumn turned to winter, began stalking the dark forests for human prey.

“I was so spooked,” he admitted, grinning, “I wouldn’t go to the outhouse unaccompanied.”

A couple of hours later, after declining Wid’s gracious invitation to bunk there for the night, I pulled to the end of a familiar two-track not far from Whitefish Point. After fixing a bit of supper, I sat hunched over a small campfire until time to crawl into my warm sleeping bag in the back of the pickup’s camper.

There was no moon. And the wan light from the myriad stars overhead did nothing to dispel the inky shadows beyond the firelight.

I tried to avoid dwelling on Wid’s windigo tales.

We moderns like to think we’re enlightened—too firmly removed by education and sophistication, and protected by clever gadgetry—to be swayed by such archaic notions as manitous and windigos.

“Mere folklore,” we say, with a dismissive, supercilious snif. “Just quaint superstition.” Ahh-h…maybe.

But such arrogance is not nearly as easy when you’re all alone, in the middle of the northwoods, surrounded by trackless miles of what I can only characterize as a living silence.

Make no mistake, that boreal night was palpable—you could feel something mysterious out there. Bear? Wolf? Windigo?

Or was it just the inarguable reality of being an infinitesimal speck in a universe so vast and intricate it defies comprehension?

What I do know is this: We trifling humans are too foolish to say with certainty what does or does not exist amid December’s long darkness.