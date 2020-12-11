Foundation distributes grants

PIQUA — Piqua Community Foundation distributes $196,500 in 2020, launches online giving

The Piqua Community Foundation distributed more than $196,500 in grants from its unrestricted fund in 2020, all supporting nonprofits that serve Piqua residents. As the foundation conducts its annual giving campaign that builds its unrestricted fund to offer these grants, it has launched its online giving platform to accept donations via credit card or bank account draft.

Through the foundation’s twice-annual application cycle, the Distribution Committee and board of directors approved $45,864 in spring grants and $55,843 in fall grants. Additionally, the foundation distributed more than $94,800 in grants through the Piqua Emergency Response Fund, a special project started in spring 2020 to support nonprofits in their COVID-19 relief efforts.

These distributions are on top of the sizable donations made through donor-directed funds at the foundation.

“We are proud of the impact of our unrestricted funds this year and the rapid response we’ve been able to provide as we support local nonprofit organizations through our emergency grants,” said executive director Michelle Perry. “We are now able to accept gifts through our website to bolster our unrestricted fund so that we can continue to provide these timely and needed grants in the Piqua community. We hope that this added option for making a gift will allow our donors to choose the method that works best for them.”

Read about the foundation’s grant programs and 2020 recipient organizations by visiting piquacommunityfoundation.org/grants. To make a gift to the foundation’s unrestricted fund as part of the annual giving campaign or in memory of a loved one, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org/donate.

Contributions may also be made by mailing a check to P.O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 45356.