A Merry Hayner Christmas

The warm and welcoming lighting on both the Troy Hayner Cultural Center and the nearby Miami County Courthouse Plaza showcase the the Christmas season in Troy and Miami County.

From the front porch of Hayner, visitors can view the recently renovated Miami County Courthouse Plaza which is also decorated for Christmas.

Carolers, Santa and his reindeer, and a Nativity scene are featured in the Hayner courtyard.

The upper staircase and window seat were decorated thanks to StoryPoint Troy, Ksristy Osting, Heather Fogle, and Bethany Wittenborn.

A pair of Christmas trees welcome visitors to Hayner

Hayner Center Exhibit Committee members Gerri Nichols, Leona Sargent, Judy Deeter, Kathryn Selke Shirley Harbaugh, Michael Harbaugh, Diane McElhose, and Julie McMiller pooled their talents to decorate the second floor hallway.