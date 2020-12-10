BOTKINS—William K. “Bill” Becker, 87, of Botkins, died Tues. morning, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys, OH. He was born July 6, 1933, the son of George A. & Luella (Kennedy) Becker of Botkins, and they preceded him in death. On Nov. 8, 1958, he married Thelma M. Hoelscher, and she survives.

Other survivors include, three children, Mark W. & Laura Wagner Becker, Minster, and their children, Ellen & David Weber, Leslie & A.J. Becker-Wagner, Paige & Travis Faber, Daniel Becker, Ann B. & Paul Lauzau, Troy, OH, and their children, Marie Collette & Alex Lauzau-Bell,

Max Lauzau, Jill K. & Tom Finkenbine, Anna, OH, and their children, Stella Finkenbine,

Zaylee Finkenbine, one great grandchild.

He had four siblings, who all survive: Thomas Becker, Botkins, David & Bonnie Becker, Minster, Barbara & Rafael Echemann, Sidney, Susan & Bob Clune, Minster.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Jean Becker.

Bill, along with his family, built and managed an interstate sign company covering the tri-state area. He also served area businesses through a crane operation. His hobby was to work and to fix everything that needed fixing. He spent countless hours caretaking at the family Fish Farm. Bill was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Botkins. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a graduate of Holy Angels High School, Sidney. Bill was a member of the Botkins Kiwanis Club and the Botkins Community Service Club.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Fri. Dec. 11, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Botkins, Fr. Sean Wilson officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Botkins. Memorials may be directed to the Botkins Community Foundation or the Botkins Scholarship Fund. The Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. The family asks friends and relatives to stay safe at home and plan to attend the celebration of Bill’s life to be held at a later date.