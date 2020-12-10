One injury in SR41 crash

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate a single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of East St. Rt. 41 around 9:30 Thursday. The pickup truck was westbound on SR41 when the driver lost control, rolled the vehicle and ended up on its top in a ditch. He was trapped until freed by a deputy sheriff. A witness at the scene stated that the driver of the pickup told him that he “just took the curve too fast.” The driver was transported by Elizabeth Township medics to UVMC for treatment of arm and shoulder injuries. The crash remains under investigation. Casstown and Christiansburg fire units also worked at the crash scene.