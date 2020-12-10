FLETCHER—Jarred F. Middleton, age 45, of Fletcher passed away unexpectedly of an undiagnosed health issue on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Born on November 24, 1975 in Troy, Ohio, Jarred is survived by his parents, Fred and Carol (Verdier) Middleton, of Fletcher, a sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Dallas Hewitt of Fletcher, and two nieces Allison and Miranda Hewitt. His maternal grandmother Jean Verdier of Sidney also survives along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Verdier and his paternal grandparents William and Martha Middleton.

Jarred was a 1995 graduate of Miami East High School, Casstown. He was employed with his parents at the Troy Sports Center, Troy. Jarred enjoyed spending time with his beloved nieces. Allison and Miranda were the two loves of his life and they will certainly miss him.

A celebration of Jarred’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a college fund for Allison and Miranda Hewitt at any Fifth Third Bank, account #9944685560

