DOROTHY FAYE BOLIN

PIQUA—Faye Bolin, 87, of Piqua, passed away at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at her home. She was born July 7, 1933 in Tazewell, Virginia to the late Sherman and Carrie (Jackson) McReynolds. She married Luke Bolin Sr. July 30, 1955 in Troy and he preceded her in death September 26, 2016.

Survivors include three children, Sheila Allen of Piqua, Luke (Cathy) Bolin of Piqua, and Gary (Rebecca) Bolin of Sidney; seven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; two sisters and one brother. She was preceded in death by five siblings.

Mrs. Bolin was a graduate of Tazewell High School, class of 1951. She had previously attended the Linden Avenue Church of God. Dorothy loved being a mother and grandmother and spending time with her family.

A service to honor her life will be held privately at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Chaplain Edward Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.