Club donates to help others

Courtesy photo

The Aktion Club of Miami County recently made a $180 donation to Mark’s Bike Drive, which is supplying hundreds of bikes to local children in need this holiday season. The Aktion Club, a branch of Kiwanis International, is a service and leadership club for adults with disabilities that is sponsored by the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside). Aktion Club members heard about the bike drive in an article published in Miami Valley Today and wanted to contribute funds to purchase two bikes. Pictured here, Mark Reedy, founder of Mark’s Bike Drive, accepts a check from Aktion Club members Andrea Koether and Maggie Bondurant.