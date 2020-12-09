Tippecanoe boys basketball team stays unbeaten with win over Piqua

By Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — When Jerell Lewis hit two free throws to start the third quarter, Piqua boys basketball team trailed Tippecanoe just 29-23.

By the end of the third quarter — Tippecanoe had hit five 3-pointers in the quarter and led 55-36, putting up 26 points in the quarter. The Red Devils went on to improve to 3-0 with a 79-46 win, while Piqua dropped to 1-2.

“It really did seem like that (it went from six points to 20 points) real quick,” Tippecanoe coach Adam Toohey said. “I will have to look back at the tape.”

Tipp calls three possessions with points in a row turkeys and three stops in a row kills. There were some of both in the third quarter.

“I think we went seven or eight possessions in a row where we scored points,” Toohey said. “We still gave up 15 points in the quarter, that is something we need to work on.”

Piqua coach Steve Grasso agreed that was the turning point.

“I thought we were right in the game for two-and-a-half quarters,” Grasso said. “We are a team that relies on good defense. They started hitting the 3-pointers. They had some guys hit them that normally don’t shoot. But, I thought there was the right attitude in the locker room after the game. They were upset.”

Zach Frederich hit two 3-pointers in the quarter — matching his total in the first half — and Gavin Garlitz, Stanley Clyne and Griffin Caldwell all hit one each.

“They (Piqua) went to the 1-3-1 zone,” Toohey said. “And Gabe Dean does such a great job kicking the ball out and getting us good looks. It seemed like the first half, we really weren’t looking to shot the three — we only made two. Then, we hit five of them in the third quarter.”

Frederick, a 6-foot-5 senior, is a tough assignment to stop from the 3-point lane.

“I wish he could stay here forever,” Toohey said with a laugh. “He was one of the top 3-point shooters in the state and the top one in the MVL. He has D-I coaches looking at him. We love having him.”

He finished with a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Knostman had 16 points and seven rebounds and Cole Coppock also scored 16 points.

Gavin Garlitz scored eight points and Nick Robbins added six.

Dre’sean Roberts kept Piqua in the game in the first half with 11 points and finished with 17 points to lead the Indians.

“He is a young player who is still developing,” Toohey said. “He is a good player. We need to do a better job on him.”

Lewis added 10 points and five rebounds, while Keagan Patton and Tanner Kemp had six points each.

Caleb Lyons pulled down six rebounds and Dylan Chaney added five boards.

“We just have to keep working and getting better,” Grasso said.

Piqua was 18 of 46 from the floor for 39 percent and seven of 10 from the line for 70 percent.

Tippecanoe was 30 of 57 from the floor for 53 percent and 12 of 17 from the line for 71 percent.

Piqua won the battle of the boards 30-25, but had 16 turnovers to Tippecanoe’s four.

The free throw shooting was a big improvement for the Red Devils.

“The goal was to shoot 65 percent tonight and we shot 70 percent,” Toohey said. “I was not really concerned. When I was with them in the off-season, we shot over 70 percent. I think the biggest thing for us is getting used to a quiet gym. When we are practicing, we have music playing and there is lot of noise.”

So far this season, the Red Devils play is making plenty of noise to make up for the quiet gyms.