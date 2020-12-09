Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Dec. 1

OBSTRUCTION: Jacob Motley, 21, of New Madison, was arrested on a Darke County warrant and obstructed official business during the course of the arrest. He was charged accordingly.

DUI: Report of a vehicle that came into oncoming traffic. Vehicle was located, near Riverside Drive and North Main Street, and driver was found not to have a valid license. Throughout further investigation, the driver was found to be intoxicated. Kevin Nash, 51, of Piqua, was charged accordingly.

FRAUD: Complainant advised his wife had someone use her identity to purchase a cell phone.

SUSPICIOUS: Officer dispatched to a third party suspicious complaint, 1106 Leonard St., in reference to an unknown subject possibly trying to steal packages from the front porch of residences. The area was checked and no one suspicious was located in the area.