TROY—Mildred P. Harris, age 96, formerly of Troy, OH passed away on December 8, 2020 at Piqua Healthcare and Rehab. She was born on July 15, 1924 in Darke County, OH to the late Emory and Ruth (Ditmer) Baker. She was married to Floyd A. Harris and he preceded her in death on November 23, 1988.

She is survived by her children: Carla Kay Harris (Gary) Webb of Troy and Darryl Floyd (Mary) Harris of Sidney; siblings: Harold (Terry) Baker of Troy and Betty Brewer; daughter-in-law: Brenda Harris of Tipp City; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Mildred was preceded in death by son: Wayne Allen Harris; brothers: Samuel and Edwin Baker; sister and brother-in-law: Glenna and Gilbert Williams; and brother-in-law: Donny Brewer.

Mildred was a graduate of Troy High School and attended beauty school in Piqua. She was a hairdresser with the former Fayette Beauty Salon in Troy.

Private Graveside Services will be held the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor’s choice in Mildred’s name. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.