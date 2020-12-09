TROY—Judith A. Kindig, age 80, of Troy, OH passed away on December 8, 2020 at Soin Medical Center, Dayton, OH. She was born on March 1, 1940 in Michigan City, IN to the late Raymond and Julia (Smiertelny) Keen. She married Warren E. Kindig in 1958 and he preceded her in death on June 7, 2010.

Judy is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Marie and Dennis Jay of Troy; Julie and Greg Baxter of South Bend, IN; Amy and Tom Malicoat of Frankfort, IN; Kelly and Sean Foster of New Carlisle and Jill and Rick Shaw of Springfield, OH; grandchildren: Jennifer (Joey) Zimmerman; Kimberly (Zach) Martin; Michael (Aleigha) Baxter; Dayna Baxter; Tara Baxter; Nicole (Dustin) Crockett; Renee (Mike) Moore; Kyle (fiancé Amber) Malicoat; Jamie (Matt) Mills; Kacie (Jamie) Pierce; Jacob (Lexi) Shaw; Matthew Shaw and great grandchildren: Taylor Zimmerman; Charlotte Martin; Chloe and Abbie Baxter; Ellie and Kelcey Kline; Cameron and Mia Baxter; Carter and Barret Crockett; Ethan Gephart; Abrahm and Macie Mills; Lily and Ella Pierce; very special nieces and nephews and their families: Robin; Jim; Tom; Teri; Mary, Michelle and Carrie. In addition to her parents and husband Judy was preceded in death by a sister Cathy Logan and her husband, Charles.

Judy graduated in 1958 from Elston High School in Michigan City, IN. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy; She retired from Kroger Company as a department manager and formerly employed with Walmart. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and they brought her much joy. Judy left this earth with her heart filled with love.

Mom’s life will be celebrated at a later and safer date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Impact Bethel, 468 N Dayton-Lakeview Rd, New Carlisle, OH 45344 or Wee Care Daycare, 8870 OH-571, New Carlisle, OH 45344. The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses, doctors and first responders during this COVID crisis who selflessly serve their communities.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.