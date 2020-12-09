CASSTOWN—Harry M. Harbor, age 69, of Casstown, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 23, 2020 at Kettering Health Network Troy Hospital. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Louis Harbor in 1982 and Thelma Sara Harbor in 2009.

After his parents passing, Harry made his home with special friends, Kathy & Robert Schaeffer of Casstown. He formerly worked at R T Industries in Troy, enjoyed many trips with the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside), and was a member of Beth Jacob Synagogue in Dayton.

Graveside funeral services were held on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at Beth Jacob Cemetery, 4001 Old Troy Pike with Rabbi Leibel Agar officiating. Special thanks to John Fulker for always working in Harry’s best interest. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.