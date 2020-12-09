GEORGIA A. CHANEY

TROY—Georgia Ann Chaney, age 78, formerly of Troy, OH passed away on December 7, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice in Findlay, OH. She was born on October 17, 1942 in Piqua, OH to the late George Warren and Loretta Gertrude (Young) Irvin.

She is survived by her children: Tami Susan Westfall of Troy; Melinda Ann (Kevin)Northup of Troy; and Charles Ray “Pete” Chaney of Troy; her siblings: George Irvin of Brookville; Betty Volk of Casstown; Linda Virts of Springfield; Lenora Butsch of Piqua; and Deborah Sutton of Texas; 4 grandchildren: Robert Westfall II of Troy; Angel Bowling of Findlay; Chelsey West of Troy and Sophia Chaney of Troy; great grandchildren: Kylie Bowling and Devin West; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters: Elizabeth Overbey; Helen Nunley; and brother: Ralph Walter Irvin.

Georgia enjoyed reading and crafts.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Private Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 1313 West Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.