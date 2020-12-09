PIQUA—Frederick E. Scott, formerly of Piqua, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lois Koons Scott, and his three children, Brenda Scott (James) Vetter, Rex (Cyndie) Scott, and Sherry (Patrick) Schaefer. He was blessed to have 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was 91 years old.

Fred was born on March 12, 1929 to parents Roy Irvin Scott and Helen Zuber Scott. He had four siblings, all of whom preceded him in death.

In 1950, he joined the Ohio Highway State Patrol. He retired in 1972 as a Sargeant. He had served as an Identification Officer while stationed in Piqua, where he took accident pictures, did fingerprinting and background checks.

After retiring from the Patrol, he worked for the Woolworth Company. He worked for the Miami County Sheriff’s Department as a Civil Deputy. He also worked at Kirk National Lease in Sidney, and was part owner of Key Lock Security in Piqua.

Throughout his life, his faith was very important to him. When he and his family first moved to Piqua, they were members of the Evangelical United Brethren Church. He and Lois eventually became members of Greene Street United Methodist Church and Assemblies of God. They are currently members of Piqua Nazarene Church.

In the 1990’s, they became involved in Habitat for Humanity and received a house from them. The Scott home became one of the first houses erected by Habitat to be handicapped accessible.

For many years Fred and Lois were involved in the Multiple Sclerosis Support Group of Miami County.

There will be a memorial service at the convenience of the family in the future. Condolences may be expressed through donations to Miami County Habitat for Humanity.