Council amends 2020 budget

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — The West Milton village council has approved a series of emergency amendments to the village’s 2020 budget, adjusting for the financial effects of COVID-19.

Council members approved the changes during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Appropriations for the general fund, water fund and sewer fund were adjusted, removing approximately $2,193,716 from the budget.

“There were a lot of projects we did not do in this year’s budget,” acting municipal manager Ben Herron said. “We also had coronavirus relief funds that were able to help offset this.”

“Street paving wasn’t done this year,” he said. “Mainly, when we went into saving mode. We just kind of pulled in and only did the absolute necessities.”

Council members also approved temporary appropriations for the first quarter of 2021.

“I would like to say thank you to our finance committee,” mayor Anthony Miller said. “Chris Horn, Jason Land; you guys did a lot of hard work and helped with a lot of hard decisions.”

“I’d also like to say thank you to all the department heads and employees of West Milton,” he said. “It was their ability to help us pick and choose which projects to make a priority for next year. We listened to what they had to say; I think that everybody came together and did a really good job.”

In other business, council members also heard an update on the proposed annexation of approximately 96 acres located on the north side of State Route 571 across from the Stillwater Crossing development. The annexation has been approved by county officials, and will face a second vote by village council for acceptance.

“After the first of the year, we will be beginning the planning development and zoning procedures,” Herron said.

Council members also approved a $42,426 contract with Insight Pipe Contracting to replace the lining in a sewer main across the State Route 571 bridge, and a $264,900 contract with Outdoor Enterprises to install a new water booster station.

“The booster station is under construction and we’re hoping for an April delivery,” Herron said. “When we get confirmation on delivery of the station, this company will be coming in and basically doing the install.”

Council members also heard a report on the village’s annual leaf collection, which removed 119 tons of leaves between October 15 and Dec. 4. “Leaf collection amounts have gone down a lot over the years,” Herron said. “A lot of people have cut down their trees, and ash trees; we don’t have a whole lot of them left anymore, due to the ash borer.”

Council members also announced a free flu shot clinic that will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at the former Long & Associates building, 28 Lowry Drive.

“I would just like to put the word out there,” Miller said. “It is through Health Partners of Miami County; they are providing the physicians and the flu shots. If you have not had your flu shot yet, please drop by.”

Council members ended their meeting by adjourning to private executive session. According to guidelines in the West Milton charter, council can hold executive sessions to consider a wide range of personnel issues, including the “appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official.”

Village council’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.