Commission OKs fire station variances

TROY — On Wednesday, the Troy Planning Commission approved the variances for buffer and zoning issues related to the Troy Fire Station No. 1 construction project.

The planning commission, which met via Zoom video conference, will forward their positive recommendation to city council for their review. A public meeting was held Wednesday with no one speaking for or against the variances that were requested.

On Nov. 11, the commission reviewed the city of Troy’s application to have the Riverfront/Downtown Overlay District applied to the block of East Canal Street between South Walnut and South Mulberry streets along with half of the block between East Canal and East Race streets. The zone is currently the B-3 Central Business District. The applicant is the city of Troy.

Jim McGarry was not present at the meeting.

Chairman Alan Kappers noted that Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington approved of the recommendation. Titterington said although he signed the application on behalf of the city of Troy he would not personally financially benefit from the project and if there was a split vote on the matter he would have excused himself.

The proposed site plan doesn’t meet the city’s standard requirements: buffer requirements of 25 feet when commercial zoning is adjacent to residential zoning; a request for 12.5 feet reduction of the buffer yard along South Mulberry Street; a reduction request for the site to have all its parking for the building as off-street parking spaces and vehicular movement on the site needed for the fire department; another buffer zone issue is the 13.5 feet of landscaping along the east property line on South Mulberry Street when the ordinance requires a minimum of a 15-foot buffer.

The site also requests that the fire station’s site to be located on the corner of East Canal and South Walnut streets, but does not meet set back requirements.

The fourth and final request is for the separation of off-street parking. The 10-foot requirement set back from the right of way is not able to be met.The parking spaces cannot be moved or eliminated due to ADA requirements. The request is to reduce the separation requirement to 1.5 feet instead of the 10 feet required by the ordinance.

• The Planning Commission continued to table the demolition application for the 112-118 W. Main St. building in the city’s historic district on Wednesday. The demolition application has been requested to be tabled again at the request of the applicant Randy Kimmel, the owner of 112-118 W.Main St., who filed an application to demolish the building and turn it into a parking lot with the city of Troy on Sept. 2. The request was noted on the planning commission’s agenda.

• The next planning commission is set to meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.

• Austin Eidenmiller was introduced as the city’s new zoning inspector. He previously interned with the city and was most recently employed by the city of Middletown.