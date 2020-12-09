CHARLES W. SLEPPY

TROY — Charles “Chuck” W. Sleppy, 75, of Troy, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Inpatient Unit within Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

He was born on May 22, 1945 in Greenville, Ohio, to the late William and Ada (Mayers) Sleppy.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Sleppy; and his dear friend, Shirley Snapp.

Charles was a graduate of Ansonia High School. He spent over 20 years working for Hobart Brothers in Troy. Charles enjoyed steam engines and other related equipment, and he even displayed them from time to time at various steam engines shows. He even had a full Thomas the Train set that he cherished. In his free time, Charles enjoyed reading, especially the magazine “Popular Mechanic”, Charles Dickens, and Edger Allan Poe.

Charles is survived by his dear neighbor and caregiver, Kim Romie of Troy.

Per Charles’ request, a graveside service, with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Honor Guard, will take place at Gettysburg Cemetery on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus with the final arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be given to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.