MASON—Kenneth E. Brown, age 60, of Mason, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at West Chester Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, 7217 National Rd, Brookville, OH 45309. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.